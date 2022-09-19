iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,790,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 93,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 65,256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,171,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day moving average is $187.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

