iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.24. 181,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,017. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.18.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
