iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.24. 181,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,017. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.18.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.