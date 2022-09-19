ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Down 19.9% in August

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Activity at ITT
In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after acquiring an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ITT by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,969,000 after buying an additional 438,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 371,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ITT Stock Performance
NYSE:ITT opened at $70.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. ITT has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.54.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ITT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.
About ITT
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITT (ITT)
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.