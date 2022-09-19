Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives GBX 292 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 278 ($3.36).

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

