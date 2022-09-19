Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Up 15.3% in August

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAGX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,442,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

