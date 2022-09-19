Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is WP Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 2.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $271,000.

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.35. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,990. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54.

