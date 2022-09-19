Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.31. 7,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,252,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

