JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JDE Peet’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

JDE Peet’s Stock Down 9.6 %

JDE Peet’s stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. JDE Peet’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.