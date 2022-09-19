Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.73.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. Okta has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $272.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $614,155,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,070 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.