JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.20

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JFE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

JFE ( OTCMKTS:JFEEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFE Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

