JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.20

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JFE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
JFE Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
JFE Company Profile
JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFE (JFEEF)
