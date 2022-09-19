JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Update

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

JKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 120.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $5,543,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JKS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

