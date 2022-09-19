JMP Securities Begins Coverage on BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

BCAB stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.12. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioAtla will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $206,584.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 29,082 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,138.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 26,350 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $206,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,432 shares of company stock valued at $305,423 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 843.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

