John Abernethy Buys 46,825 Shares of Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy acquired 46,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,443.33 ($26,883.44).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, John Abernethy purchased 20,643 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,539.79 ($14,363.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 75.02, a current ratio of 75.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

