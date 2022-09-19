John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 6.6% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after acquiring an additional 93,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after acquiring an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 296,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,017. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

