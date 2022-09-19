John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $38,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711,761 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,720 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,753,000 after acquiring an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,877.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 579,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after buying an additional 575,087 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $22,231,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.46. 23,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,418. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59.

