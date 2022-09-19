John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

VTI stock remained flat at $194.63 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,627. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

