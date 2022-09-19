John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV remained flat at $32.13 during trading on Monday. 1,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

