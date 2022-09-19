John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 71,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,992. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.44.

