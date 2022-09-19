Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Short Interest Update

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,190,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 10,870,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

JNJ stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.07. 318,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $436.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.