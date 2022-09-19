Jordan Park Group LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.4% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.48. 3,572,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,432,477. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

