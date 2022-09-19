Jordan Park Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,290 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.45. 1,788,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,171,777. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.02.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.