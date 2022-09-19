JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €92.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($93.88) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($94.90) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.90 ($94.80) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at €67.28 ($68.65) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €91.12. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a one year high of €98.50 ($100.51).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.