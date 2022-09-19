JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $72.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

Capri Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $44.49 on Friday. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capri

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 49.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

