JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Price Target to GBX 17

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hammerson from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hammerson Stock Performance

Hammerson stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

