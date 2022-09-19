Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Short Interest Update

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper II in the 4th quarter valued at $4,834,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper II in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper II in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Juniper II in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Juniper II in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper II alerts:

Juniper II Price Performance

Shares of JUN remained flat at $9.95 during trading on Monday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,383. Juniper II has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

About Juniper II

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.