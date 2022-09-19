Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Up 22.0% in August

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

KYN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.30. 410,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,703. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal bought 120,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,174,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

