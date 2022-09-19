Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Kelly Partners Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.004.
Kelly Partners Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.28.
Kelly Partners Group Company Profile
