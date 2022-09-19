Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Update

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 775,900 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,417. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KROS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

