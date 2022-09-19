KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OMCL. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.71.

Omnicell stock opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $94.78 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Omnicell by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,367,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

