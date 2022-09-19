KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14.

Insider Activity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $5,349,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,004,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

