Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Insider Blayne Rhynsburger Sells 2,500 Shares

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KRP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.79. 288,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,645. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $72.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 448,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148,819 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

