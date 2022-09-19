Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,540,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 38,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.05. 16,850,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,963,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

