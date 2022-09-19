Kineko (KKO) Price Hits $0.0013

Kineko (KKO) traded down 60.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 73.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kineko has a total market cap of $11,994.29 and approximately $248.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00865896 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s launch date was May 7th, 2021. Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kineko’s official website is kineko.io.

Kineko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kineko betting app is a fully licensed, high throughput betting app with the support of a DeFi ecosystem to bootsrap liquidity of the native token $KKO. The native token will be used for rewards on the exchange and for participating in the liquidity programs. With this ecosystem, the exchange will be able to reward any participant whether they're betting or simply staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

