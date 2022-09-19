KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 84,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 253,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

KIO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.94. 63,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

