KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.16.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,512. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.00. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. KLA has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.