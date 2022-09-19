Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,200 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 443,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Koppers Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.06. 143,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,650. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $460.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.