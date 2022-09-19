Kwmg LLC Acquires 23,854 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

VWO stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

