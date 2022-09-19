Kwmg LLC Buys 14,188 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 164,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,447,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

