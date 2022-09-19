Kwmg LLC Buys 553 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 31.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 61.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $161.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.75.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.