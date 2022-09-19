Kwmg LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $210.88 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.49 and a 200 day moving average of $220.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

