Kwmg LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 627.4% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHV stock opened at $109.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.12. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.92 and a 12-month high of $110.48.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
