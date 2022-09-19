Kwmg LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 40.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.
TJX opened at $64.54 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
