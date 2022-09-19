Kwmg LLC Purchases 2,890 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,634 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after buying an additional 417,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

SEE stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

