Kwmg LLC Raises Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 66.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Lennar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,645,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lennar Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.15.

Shares of LEN traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.11. 15,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.