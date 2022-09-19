Kwmg LLC Sells 826 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after acquiring an additional 822,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 408,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 219,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $68.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

