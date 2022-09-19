Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 5.7%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.44. 2,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 616,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 545,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

