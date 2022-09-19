Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,727. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.80 and a 200-day moving average of $249.41.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

