Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCA remained flat at $9.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,021. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Institutional Trading of Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.