Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens Sells 386 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52.

On Monday, July 18th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71.

On Friday, July 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32.

Lantheus Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Lantheus by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 515,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,905,000 after buying an additional 148,498 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

