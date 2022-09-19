LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $9.79 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

In other LegalZoom.com news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 20,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,354.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,885.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271,804 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,119,000 after acquiring an additional 355,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 143.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after buying an additional 2,303,988 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,566,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

